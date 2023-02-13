Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 144,209 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,209 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

About Aris Water Solutions

ARIS opened at $14.29 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $819.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,429.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

