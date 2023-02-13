Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 44.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 67.8% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 72.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,055.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $818.81 million, a P/E ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

