Signaturefd LLC Acquires 212 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2,563.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $88.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.