Signaturefd LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 399.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.57) to €21.00 ($22.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $93.35 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $125.75. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

