Signaturefd LLC Acquires 712 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

