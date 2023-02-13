Signaturefd LLC Acquires 918 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 264.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $566,629.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,631.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,632 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,354. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MC opened at $44.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $54.46.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

