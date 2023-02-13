Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.2 %

CBRL stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.