Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $78.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

