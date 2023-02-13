Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,367,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,386,000 after buying an additional 107,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,797,000 after buying an additional 262,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $32.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

