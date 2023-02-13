Signaturefd LLC Buys 143 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $636,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 398.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,393,000 after acquiring an additional 761,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 309,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $84.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.