Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,264 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Azul by 3,455.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Azul S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

