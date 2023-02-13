Signaturefd LLC Buys 880 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.