Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.