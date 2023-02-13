Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 144,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $7,068,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.71.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

