Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,719,000 after buying an additional 418,534 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 932,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 112.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 70,225 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 169,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.6 %

HUN opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntsman Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

