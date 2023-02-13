Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CION Investment by 107.7% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 290,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 150,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CION Investment Price Performance

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,555. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $120,550 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CION opened at $10.91 on Monday. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $54.16 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 11.8%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.00%.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.