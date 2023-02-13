Signaturefd LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 55.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 92.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

AVAL stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $611.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

