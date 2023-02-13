Signaturefd LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at $18,398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 169.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,451,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,092,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.0% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Harmony Gold Mining

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

