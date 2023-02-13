Signaturefd LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after acquiring an additional 129,466 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $848,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 50.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $109.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

