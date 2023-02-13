Signaturefd LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 540.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $62.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

