Signaturefd LLC Has $34,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 400.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 296.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Cowen lowered their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

