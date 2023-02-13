Signaturefd LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 270,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 94.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Price Performance

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,982 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $66.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

