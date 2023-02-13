Signaturefd LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after buying an additional 3,011,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.89 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

