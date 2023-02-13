Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 33.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,666,000 after buying an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 129.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2,995.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,720,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 2,632,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,821,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after buying an additional 1,877,817 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Price Performance

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

