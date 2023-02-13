Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 233.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 1.6 %

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.