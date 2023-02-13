Signaturefd LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at 24.86 on Monday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of 17.75 and a twelve month high of 41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of 23.63.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

