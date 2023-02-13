Signaturefd LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,776 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,341,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,566,000 after acquiring an additional 259,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,611,000 after buying an additional 325,221 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $69,897.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Surgery Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 2.71.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

