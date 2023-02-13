Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 11.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.74 on Monday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

