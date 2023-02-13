Signaturefd LLC Purchases 447 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 374.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gravity by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gravity by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gravity by 1,822.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $47.59 on Monday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $330.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

