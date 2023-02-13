Signaturefd LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $55.83 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

