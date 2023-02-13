Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 2,055.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Matterport by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Matterport stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $960.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Matterport had a negative net margin of 173.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,876.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

