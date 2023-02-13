Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 50,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

