Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,994,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 167,251 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $40.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

