Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 270.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $859,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $30.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.12 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.