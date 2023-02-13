Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 53.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NATI opened at $53.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,444 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

