Signaturefd LLC Sells 127 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,896,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $268.41 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $179.01 and a 12 month high of $294.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

