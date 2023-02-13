Signaturefd LLC Sells 240 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTX opened at $61.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.