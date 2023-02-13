Signaturefd LLC Sells 274 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ryder System by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ryder System by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,185,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Ryder System by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $96.43 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

