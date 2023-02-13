Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRI shares. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $168.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average of $139.04. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $171.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

