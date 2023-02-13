Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the software’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

ALTR opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.43, a PEG ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $748,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

