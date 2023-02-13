Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,527 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 329.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.2 %

SFNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Simmons First National stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Articles

