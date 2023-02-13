Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 355,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $109.74 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.47.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

