SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 4.43. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

