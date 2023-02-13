Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,623 shares of company stock worth $338,537 over the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.