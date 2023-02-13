Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,623 shares of company stock worth $338,537 over the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $66.74.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
