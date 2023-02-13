State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,079 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,702.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USNA stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $91.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

