State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires New Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,598,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,081,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,717,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,254,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.88 million. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

