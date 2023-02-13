State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,823 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Strategic Education

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.