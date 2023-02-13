State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 595 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $300.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 148.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,675. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.24.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

