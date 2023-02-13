State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

