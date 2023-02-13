State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Impinj were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 4.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $122.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.19. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.07, a PEG ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $7,551,096.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,332,426 shares in the company, valued at $387,661,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,413 shares of company stock worth $53,352,919 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

